Overview

Dr. Thomas Klein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Klein works at Providence Spokane Cardiology in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.