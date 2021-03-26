See All Radiation Oncologists in Tamarac, FL
Dr. Thomas Klein, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.9 (53)
Map Pin Small Tamarac, FL
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Klein, MD

Dr. Thomas Klein, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Med New York and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Klein works at Advocate Radiation Oncology in Tamarac, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Klein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tamarac Office
    7850 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (754) 233-4461
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Surgical Nutrition Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wilms' Tumor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 26, 2021
    Dr. Klein is very knowledgeable about the latest and best treatments for his patients. The medical staff at the Tamarac facility is also top notch. Best treatment experience for a challenging period in any cancer patient’s life. Very positive experience from beginning to end!
    H Collier — Mar 26, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Klein, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Romanian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396902813
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Georgetown University
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Med New York
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
