Dr. Thomas Klinkhammer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klinkhammer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Klinkhammer, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Klinkhammer, MD
Dr. Thomas Klinkhammer, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah and Thedacare Medical Center Berlin.
Dr. Klinkhammer works at
Dr. Klinkhammer's Office Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Cancer Care Neenah100 Theda Clark Medical Plz Ste 340, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 308-4704Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
ThedaCare Cancer Care Berlin225 Memorial Dr # 2000, Berlin, WI 54923 Directions (920) 308-4705Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klinkhammer?
Dr Klinkhammer explained my diagnosis and treatment plan in detail. Any issues or complications I had were addressed and taken care of immediately. Without Dr Klinkhammer, Shelley, and all the great nurses and staff i dont think i would of made it through chemo. They made myself, family, and friends very welcome and comfortable.
About Dr. Thomas Klinkhammer, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851479067
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
- Thedacare Medical Center Berlin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klinkhammer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klinkhammer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klinkhammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klinkhammer works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Klinkhammer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klinkhammer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klinkhammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klinkhammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.