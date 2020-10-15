Dr. Klootwyk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Klootwyk, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Klootwyk, MD
Dr. Thomas Klootwyk, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Klootwyk works at
Dr. Klootwyk's Office Locations
-
1
Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics10767 Illinois St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 817-1200
-
2
Forte Sports Medicine & Orthopedics1401 W County Line Rd, Greenwood, IN 46142 Directions (317) 817-1200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klootwyk?
A week before our wedding my now hubby blew his knee out stepping into our car. Dr. Klootwyk made the repairs and 26 years later it's still going strong. We were impressed then with his talent and office staff. And we continue to be thankful for his services.
About Dr. Thomas Klootwyk, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1245284967
Education & Certifications
- Meth Sports Med-Meth Hosp
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klootwyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klootwyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Klootwyk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klootwyk.
