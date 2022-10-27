Dr. Thomas Knapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Knapp, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Surgery Center Of The Pacific2121 Wilshire Blvd Ste 201, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 576-7267
Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 400, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-2663
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Dr. Knapp did excellent work on my left knee that had a hardware removal (because the previous surgeon that had repaired my ACL left surgical screws too close to my skin). It was an outpatient surgery in the surgery center connected to Dr. Knapp’s medical office. He answered my questions very well. I highly recommend Dr. Knapp for his excellent work in orthopedics!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Santa Monica Orth & Sports Med Grp
- LA County/USC Med Ctr
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- CSUN
Dr. Knapp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knapp works at
Dr. Knapp speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Knapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knapp.
