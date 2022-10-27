See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Thomas Knapp, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (16)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Knapp, MD

Dr. Thomas Knapp, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Knapp works at Surgery Center Of The Pacific in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Knapp's Office Locations

    Surgery Center Of The Pacific
    2121 Wilshire Blvd Ste 201, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 576-7267
    Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group
    2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 400, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test
Adhesive Capsulitis
Arthritis of the Shoulder
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dental Network of America
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 27, 2022
    Dr. Knapp did excellent work on my left knee that had a hardware removal (because the previous surgeon that had repaired my ACL left surgical screws too close to my skin). It was an outpatient surgery in the surgery center connected to Dr. Knapp’s medical office. He answered my questions very well. I highly recommend Dr. Knapp for his excellent work in orthopedics!
    Oct 27, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Knapp, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871676767
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Santa Monica Orth & Sports Med Grp
    Internship
    • LA County/USC Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School
    • CSUN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Knapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knapp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knapp works at Surgery Center Of The Pacific in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Knapp’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Knapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knapp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

