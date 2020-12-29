See All Gastroenterologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Thomas Knopp, DO

Gastroenterology
4.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Knopp, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.

Dr. Knopp works at Colorectal Surgical & Gastroenterology Associates in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Colorectal Surgical & Gastroenterology Associates
    2620 Wilhite Dr, Lexington, KY 40503 (859) 278-8486

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baptist Health Lexington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Gastritis
Constipation
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Gastritis
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 29, 2020
    I like Dr Knopp. He solved my problem right away. At first, I wasn’t sure, but I am very pleased with my care. The girls in the office are very nice (Megan), one who schedules procedures, front desk.
    Lois Rapp — Dec 29, 2020
    About Dr. Thomas Knopp, DO

    Gastroenterology
    18 years of experience
    English
    1093998239
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Kentucky Medical Center
    University of Kentucky Medical Center
    OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
    Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Knopp, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knopp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knopp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knopp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knopp works at Colorectal Surgical & Gastroenterology Associates in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Knopp’s profile.

    Dr. Knopp has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knopp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Knopp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knopp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knopp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knopp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

