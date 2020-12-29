Dr. Thomas Knopp, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knopp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Knopp, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Colorectal Surgical & Gastroenterology Associates2620 Wilhite Dr, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-8486
- Baptist Health Lexington
I like Dr Knopp. He solved my problem right away. At first, I wasn’t sure, but I am very pleased with my care. The girls in the office are very nice (Megan), one who schedules procedures, front desk.
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1093998239
- University Of Kentucky Medical Center
- University of Kentucky Medical Center
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Knopp has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knopp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Knopp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knopp.
