Dr. Thomas Knopp, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Knopp works at Colorectal Surgical & Gastroenterology Associates in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.