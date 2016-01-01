Dr. Thomas Koch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Koch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Koch, MD
Dr. Thomas Koch, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Koch works at
Dr. Koch's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion2250 Mall Dr Fl 1, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koch?
About Dr. Thomas Koch, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1811904733
Education & Certifications
- Uc San Francisco Med Ctr
- UC San Diego Med Ctr|Uc San Francisco Med Ctr
- UC San Diego Med Ctr
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Koch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koch works at
Dr. Koch has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Koch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.