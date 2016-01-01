Overview of Dr. Thomas Koch, MD

Dr. Thomas Koch, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Koch works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.