Overview of Dr. Thomas Kong, MD

Dr. Thomas Kong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and Ojai Valley Community Hospital.



Dr. Kong works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Ventura County in Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.