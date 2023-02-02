Dr. Thomas Kong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Kong, MD
Dr. Thomas Kong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and Ojai Valley Community Hospital.
Dr. Kong works at
Dr. Kong's Office Locations
Prasad D. Mummaneni M.d. Inc.1700 N Rose Ave Ste 350, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Kong is a highly skilled surgeon who saved my 75 year old Fathers life. Thank you Doctor Kong
About Dr. Thomas Kong, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1881798056
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- Ojai Valley Community Hospital
