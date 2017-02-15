Overview of Dr. Thomas Korkos, MD

Dr. Thomas Korkos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Korkos works at Illume Cosmetic Surgery And Medspa in Waukesha, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.