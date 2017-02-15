Dr. Thomas Korkos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korkos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Korkos, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Korkos, MD
Dr. Thomas Korkos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Korkos' Office Locations
Bluemound Surgery CenterN4W22370 Bluemound Rd, Waukesha, WI 53186 Directions (262) 970-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Korkos, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1245297464
Education & Certifications
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Arizona State University
