Dr. Thomas Kosasa, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (12)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thomas Kosasa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children.

Dr. Kosasa works at Kosasa and Nelish Mds in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas S Kosasa MD Inc.
    1319 Punahou St Ste 1040, Honolulu, HI 96826 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 949-2304

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breech Position
Infertility Evaluation
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breech Position

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Total Salpingectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 18, 2019
    Best Doctor. Caring. Professional. The Doctor listens and provides answers to my questions. Doctor Kosasa spent appropriate time with me.
    — Nov 18, 2019
    About Dr. Thomas Kosasa, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396777637
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Residency
    • Boston Hosp-Women
    Internship
    • Royal Victoria Hospital
    Medical Education
    • McGill U, Fac Med
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Kosasa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosasa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kosasa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kosasa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kosasa works at Kosasa and Nelish Mds in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Kosasa’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosasa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosasa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosasa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosasa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

