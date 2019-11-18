Overview

Dr. Thomas Kosasa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children.



Dr. Kosasa works at Kosasa and Nelish Mds in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.