Dr. Thomas Kosasa, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Kosasa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from McGill U, Fac Med and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children.
Locations
Thomas S Kosasa MD Inc.1319 Punahou St Ste 1040, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 949-2304
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor. Caring. Professional. The Doctor listens and provides answers to my questions. Doctor Kosasa spent appropriate time with me.
About Dr. Thomas Kosasa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Boston Hosp-Women
- Royal Victoria Hospital
- McGill U, Fac Med
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kosasa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosasa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kosasa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosasa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosasa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosasa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosasa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.