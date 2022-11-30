Dr. Thomas Koshy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koshy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Koshy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Koshy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8194 Walnut Hill Ln Bldg 5, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 891-6400
-
2
Utsw Cardiology Clinical Center Park Cities8611 Hillcrest Ave Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 692-3100
-
3
University Hospital Medical Oncology Clinic-physical Therapy2201 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koshy?
Dr. Koshy performed a heart cath for my mom. He has exceptional communication skills. We were very confident in his decision making. My mom had a pleasant experience during her procedure, he walked her through every step of the way. He explained the findings to us in detail. Dr. Koshy and his staff were top notch.
About Dr. Thomas Koshy, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1356631683
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koshy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koshy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koshy has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koshy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Koshy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koshy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koshy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koshy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.