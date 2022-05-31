Overview of Dr. Thomas Kosztowski, MD

Dr. Thomas Kosztowski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Denton, Medical City Mckinney and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Kosztowski works at Texas Back Institute - Central Plano in Plano, TX with other offices in Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.