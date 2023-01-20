See All Plastic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Thomas Kotoske, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Kotoske, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (195)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Kotoske, DO

Dr. Thomas Kotoske, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Kotoske works at Cosmetic Surgery Institute in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. William Casey III, MD
Dr. William Casey III, MD
3.0 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Alanna Rebecca, MD
Dr. Alanna Rebecca, MD
3.4 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Kotoske's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cosmetic Surgery Institute
    19636 N 27th Ave Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 516-2639

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cosmetic Conditions
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Liposuction
Cosmetic Conditions
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 195 ratings
    Patient Ratings (195)
    5 Star
    (184)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kotoske?

    Jan 20, 2023
    Excellent Surgeon and staff! Thank you!!
    — Jan 20, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Kotoske, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Kotoske, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kotoske to family and friends

    Dr. Kotoske's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kotoske

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Kotoske, DO.

    About Dr. Thomas Kotoske, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861571960
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Clemens General Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Kotoske, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotoske is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kotoske has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kotoske has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kotoske works at Cosmetic Surgery Institute in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Kotoske’s profile.

    195 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotoske. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotoske.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotoske, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotoske appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Kotoske, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.