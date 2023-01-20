Dr. Thomas Kotoske, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotoske is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kotoske, DO
Overview of Dr. Thomas Kotoske, DO
Dr. Thomas Kotoske, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Kotoske's Office Locations
Cosmetic Surgery Institute19636 N 27th Ave Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 516-2639
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
About Dr. Thomas Kotoske, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1861571960
Education & Certifications
- Mount Clemens General Hospital
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
Dr. Kotoske has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kotoske accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
195 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotoske. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotoske.
