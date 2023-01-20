Overview of Dr. Thomas Kotoske, DO

Dr. Thomas Kotoske, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Kotoske works at Cosmetic Surgery Institute in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.