Overview

Dr. Thomas Kowal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center, Tristar Summit Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.