Overview

Dr. Thomas Kowalski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University at Buffalo State University of New York School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Kowalski works at Jefferson GI Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Gallstones and Food Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.