Dr. Thomas Kramer, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Kramer, MD
Dr. Thomas Kramer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital, Upmc Mercy and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Kramer's Office Locations
1
Pittsburgh Office5820 CENTRE AVE, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 661-5500Monday7:15am - 4:00pmTuesday7:15am - 4:00pmWednesday7:15am - 4:00pmThursday7:15am - 4:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pm
2
South Side Office2300 Jane St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Directions (412) 661-5500
3
Cranberry Office144 Emeryville Dr Ste 130, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (412) 262-7800Monday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is wonderful he has helped with my knees very much and very personable I recommend him to everyone I know.
About Dr. Thomas Kramer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
