Overview of Dr. Thomas Kramer, MD

Dr. Thomas Kramer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital, Upmc Mercy and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Kramer works at Greater Pittsburgh Orthopaedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Cranberry Township, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.