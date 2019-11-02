Dr. Kravitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Kravitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Kravitz, MD
Dr. Thomas Kravitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Fe, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kravitz's Office Locations
Neurosensory Santa Fe404 Brunn School Rd Ste C, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 984-1141
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kravitz is a phenomenal PCP! Unfortunately, I moved out of state 10 years ago and have never found another doctor of his caliber.
About Dr. Thomas Kravitz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1295838100
Education & Certifications
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
