Dr. Thomas Krisztinicz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Krisztinicz, MD
Dr. Thomas Krisztinicz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Cornell U Med Coll and is affiliated with Sentara Rmh Medical Center and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Krisztinicz works at
Dr. Krisztinicz's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente8008 Westpark Dr, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 287-4675
Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital Orthopedic Center2509 PLEASANT RUN DR, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 Directions (540) 689-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Rmh Medical Center
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It has been just over 2 years since Dr. Krisztinicz did my back surgery. I am pain free and able to do a number of things I have not been capable for years. Since July 2020 I have been swimming regularly. I now swim between 3 to 4 days for about an hour. I am also walking and keeping a fitness journal to keep track. Lately, I have also been able to finally start losing weight. Currently, I down about 15lbs. My goal is to lose about 20% of weight, about 60lb, so I can have my right knee replacement, which has been bone on bone for years. In additional, my mental health quantity is level I have not seen in decades. I am very appreciative for all the help that Dr. Krisztinicz and the medical staff has done for me to get to this point. I strongly can recommend the care and attention of all medical staff and mainly Dr. Krisztinicz.
About Dr. Thomas Krisztinicz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1073673695
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Univ
- SUNY at Buffalo
- University of Hawaii
- Cornell U Med Coll
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Krisztinicz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krisztinicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Krisztinicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krisztinicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krisztinicz, there are benefits to both methods.