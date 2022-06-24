Dr. Thomas Krivak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krivak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Krivak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Krivak, MD
Dr. Thomas Krivak, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Saint Vincent Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Krivak works at
Dr. Krivak's Office Locations
-
1
Peters160 Gallery Dr, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 778-3033Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
Cranberry7011 Crider Rd Ste 101, Mars, PA 16046 Directions (724) 778-3033
-
3
West Penn Urogynecology4815 Liberty Ave Ste GR30, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 578-1116
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Pennsylvania
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krivak?
Had complete hysterectomy due to cancer and surgery was done robotically by Dr. Kravik. No problems, fast healing, great follow-up. Would highly recommend him. His staff is wonderful, too!
About Dr. Thomas Krivak, MD
- Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1609840057
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- David Grant Med Ctr
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krivak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krivak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krivak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krivak works at
Dr. Krivak has seen patients for Adenomyosis, Endometriosis and Vulvar Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krivak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Krivak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krivak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krivak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krivak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.