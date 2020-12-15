Dr. Krol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Krol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Krol, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They completed their residency with Loyola U Med Ctr
Dr. Krol works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North County Gastroenterology Medical Group, Inc3923 Waring Rd Ste A, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 724-8782
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krol?
Dr. Kroll is an outstanding dr. His attention to detail allowed him to diagnose what every other doctor ignored and shrugged off as poor lifestyle choices for over 20 years. He is genuinely invested in my care and well-being. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Thomas Krol, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1568431146
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U Med Ctr
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krol accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krol works at
Dr. Krol has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Esophagitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Krol. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.