Dr. Thomas Kron, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Kron, MD
Dr. Thomas Kron, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Kron's Office Locations
1
ENT Surgical Consultants1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 435, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (815) 725-1191
Ear Nose and Throat Surgical Consultants2201 Glenwood Ave Ste 3060, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 725-1191
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Krono saved my life, I had an infected mucus seal and the reconstruction he did to my forehead was fantastic, thank you Doctor.
About Dr. Thomas Kron, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1972586899
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital
- Univ Chicago
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Notre Dame
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kron.
