Overview of Dr. Thomas Krupko, MD

Dr. Thomas Krupko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alliance, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Krupko works at Cleveland Clinic in Alliance, OH with other offices in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.