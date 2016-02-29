Overview of Dr. Thomas Kryzer Jr, MD

Dr. Thomas Kryzer Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.



Dr. Kryzer Jr works at Wichita Ear Clinic in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Conductive Hearing Loss, Deafness and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.