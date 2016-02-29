See All Otolaryngologists in Wichita, KS
Dr. Thomas Kryzer Jr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Kryzer Jr, MD

Dr. Thomas Kryzer Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.

Dr. Kryzer Jr works at Wichita Ear Clinic in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Conductive Hearing Loss, Deafness and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kryzer Jr's Office Locations

    Wichita Ear Clinic
    9350 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 686-6608
    Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
    929 N Saint Francis Ave Ste 8061, Wichita, KS 67214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 686-6608

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Vertigo
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 29, 2016
    Dr Kryzer has done multiple ear surgeries on myself and family members. He does an excellent job of explaining the procedures and likely outcomes. He's incredibly kind and compassionate
    Parmalee Engle in Wichita, KS — Feb 29, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Kryzer Jr, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Kryzer Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194727453
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Kryzer Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kryzer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kryzer Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kryzer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kryzer Jr works at Wichita Ear Clinic in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Kryzer Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Kryzer Jr has seen patients for Conductive Hearing Loss, Deafness and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kryzer Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kryzer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kryzer Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kryzer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kryzer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

