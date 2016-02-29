Dr. Thomas Kryzer Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kryzer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kryzer Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Kryzer Jr, MD
Dr. Thomas Kryzer Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.
Dr. Kryzer Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kryzer Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Wichita Ear Clinic9350 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 686-6608
-
2
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis929 N Saint Francis Ave Ste 8061, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 686-6608
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kryzer Jr?
Dr Kryzer has done multiple ear surgeries on myself and family members. He does an excellent job of explaining the procedures and likely outcomes. He's incredibly kind and compassionate
About Dr. Thomas Kryzer Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1194727453
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kryzer Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kryzer Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kryzer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kryzer Jr works at
Dr. Kryzer Jr has seen patients for Conductive Hearing Loss, Deafness and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kryzer Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kryzer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kryzer Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kryzer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kryzer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.