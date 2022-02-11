Dr. Thomas Kuhn, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kuhn, DDS
Overview
Dr. Thomas Kuhn, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Monona, WI. They completed their residency with University of Illinois
Locations
Madison Orthodontic Centers6105 Monona Dr, Monona, WI 53716 Directions (608) 292-1360Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kuhn is extremely knowledgeable and exceptionally good at what he does.
About Dr. Thomas Kuhn, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English, Spanish
- 1306893623
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuhn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuhn accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kuhn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kuhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuhn speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuhn. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuhn.
