Dr. Thomas Kuhn, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
1.6 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Thomas Kuhn, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Monona, WI. They completed their residency with University of Illinois

Dr. Kuhn works at Madison Orthodontic Centers in Monona, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Madison Orthodontic Centers
    6105 Monona Dr, Monona, WI 53716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (608) 292-1360
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Humana
    • MetLife

    Reviews are displayed in date order

    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 11, 2022
    Dr. Kuhn is extremely knowledgeable and exceptionally good at what he does.
    — Feb 11, 2022
    Dr. Thomas Kuhn, DDS
    About Dr. Thomas Kuhn, DDS

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306893623
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Illinois
