Dr. Thomas Kun, MD
Dr. Thomas Kun, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Endoscopy Center2336 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 204, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (323) 284-7442
Southern California Medical Gastroenterology Group Inc.1301 20th St Ste 280, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 315-0253
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
A most competent doctor, kind and knowledgeable. None better.
- Gastroenterology
- 55 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Harbor Genl Hospital
- University of California-Los Angeles
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
