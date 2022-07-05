Dr. Thomas Kunelis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kunelis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Kunelis, DO
Dr. Thomas Kunelis, DO is a Pulmonologist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kunelis works at
Dr. Kunelis' Office Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Associates PA5151 E Broadway Rd Ste 107, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (602) 258-4951
-
2
Paradise Valley Family Care Pllc3811 E Bell Rd Ste 107, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 340-1689
-
3
Pulmonary Associates1112 E MCDOWELL RD, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 258-4951
-
4
Pulmonary Associates19841 N 27th Ave Ste 102, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 443-4068
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kunelis?
I live out of state in NM and have had a horrendous experience trying to get a caring, knowledgeable pulmonary doctor. I finally came to the conclusion I need to seek care elsewhere. Dr. Kunelis listened to me, explained various methods of treatments and WANTED to help me. It was so refreshing to have a doctor who listens and cares! I highly recommend Dr. Kunelis!
About Dr. Thomas Kunelis, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558314625
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine
- Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kunelis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kunelis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kunelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kunelis works at
Dr. Kunelis has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kunelis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kunelis speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kunelis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kunelis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kunelis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kunelis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.