Dr. Thomas Kunelis, DO is a Pulmonologist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kunelis works at Pulmonary Associates in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.