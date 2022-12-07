See All Neurologists in Santa Clarita, CA
Dr. Thomas Kurian, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Kurian, MD

Neurology
5.0 (119)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Thomas Kurian, MD

Dr. Thomas Kurian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Clarita, CA. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA

Dr. Kurian works at Los Angeles Neurosciences, Inc in Santa Clarita, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kurian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Los Angeles Neurosciences, Inc
    25775 Mcbean Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 857-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tremor
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Tremor
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kurian?

    Dec 07, 2022
    Very informative and kind in presentation of information.
    Shannon M. — Dec 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Kurian, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Kurian, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kurian to family and friends

    Dr. Kurian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kurian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Kurian, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Kurian, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356675573
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical College or Georgia
    Residency
    Internship
    • NYU Winthrop
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Kurian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kurian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kurian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kurian works at Los Angeles Neurosciences, Inc in Santa Clarita, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kurian’s profile.

    Dr. Kurian has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Kurian, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.