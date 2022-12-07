Dr. Thomas Kurian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Kurian, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Kurian, MD
Dr. Thomas Kurian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Clarita, CA. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Kurian works at
Dr. Kurian's Office Locations
Los Angeles Neurosciences, Inc25775 Mcbean Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Directions (661) 857-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative and kind in presentation of information.
About Dr. Thomas Kurian, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1356675573
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Medical College or Georgia
- NYU Winthrop
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology

