Dr. Thomas Lafferty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lafferty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lafferty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Lafferty, MD
Dr. Thomas Lafferty, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Lafferty works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lafferty's Office Locations
-
1
SIMEDHealth3304 SW 34th Cir Ste 103, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 291-0245
-
2
SIMEDHealth Arthritis Center929 N US Highway 441 Ste 502, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 391-6450
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lafferty?
Every time I have had an appointment, I do not wait longer than 10 minutes. This is remarkable, considering most doctors have a 20 or 30 minute wait. He is a good educator, thorough, and compassionate. Adapting to a new doctor when moving from another state is challenging. He makes it easy.
About Dr. Thomas Lafferty, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1932191541
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lafferty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lafferty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lafferty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lafferty works at
Dr. Lafferty has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lafferty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafferty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafferty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lafferty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lafferty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.