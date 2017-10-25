Overview of Dr. Thomas Landino, DPM

Dr. Thomas Landino, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Landino works at Orthopedic Surgery in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.