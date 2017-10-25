Dr. Thomas Landino, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Landino, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Orthopedic Surgery33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003
Dr. Landino did a lapidis bunionectomy on my right foot in 2010. My foot healed perfectly and I have had no issues in that foot since. My left foot was done by another doctor and I have intermittent pain in that foot that causes me to limp at times. I was looking for Dr. Landino, hoping he'd be in the East Coast. Excellent doctor and an artist with feet.
- Illizarov Institute|University Of Dresden
- Graduate Hospital
- Graduate Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- St. Francis Hospital
