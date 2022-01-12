Overview of Dr. Thomas Landon, MD

Dr. Thomas Landon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.



Dr. Landon works at SSM Health in Lake Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.