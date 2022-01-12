Dr. Thomas Landon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Landon, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Landon, MD
Dr. Thomas Landon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis, Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.
Dr. Landon's Office Locations
SSM Health Medical Group300 Medical Plz, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 625-2662
SSM Health Medical Group12277 De Paul Dr Ste 201, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (636) 625-2662
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Landon and his nurses and the entire DePaul staff were so kind, so patient and so helpful. They made a difficult situation bearable for me. Thank you!
About Dr. Thomas Landon, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1073568382
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy Of Southern California
- University of Health Sciences/Chicago Medical School
- Urology
