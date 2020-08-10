Dr. Thomas Lane, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lane, DMD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Lane, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Coral Ridge Dental Arts1831 NE 45th St Ste B, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 869-5604
Smiles on East Bay3700 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL 33771 Directions (727) 626-2703
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Lane has been my dentist for almost twenty years. He is not only a great dentist but a wonderful human being. Rose is my hygienist. I love her!!! Kind, gentle, knowledgeable. I love this entire office!!!! They are professional, organized and personable. Dr. Lane has the lastest technology. It's always so interesting to see my dental progress in the computer and in xrays. He is always so patient and explains everything in detail. Rose always take her time to make sure my teeth are cleaned to perfection.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1598882326
Dr. Lane has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lane accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lane using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.