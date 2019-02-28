Dr. Thomas Lang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lang, MD
Dr. Thomas Lang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Allina Health Bloomington Clinic7920 Old Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55425 Directions (952) 428-1800
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Lang performed cataract surgery on both of my mother's eyes within two weeks. He and his staff gave her options and explained everything to her (and me) very well. You can tell he has a good deal of experience in this surgery and because of that my mother had a great outcome! Would highly recommend Dr. Lang, his staff at Allina and the staff he works with at Phillips Eye to anyone who needs his services.
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.