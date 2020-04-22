Dr. Thomas Lang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lang, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Lang, MD
Dr. Thomas Lang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Dr. Lang works at
Dr. Lang's Office Locations
Arthritis Care Specialist of MD6350 Stevens Forest Rd Ste 101, Columbia, MD 21046 Directions (410) 992-7440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor been to a lot of Doctors Dr Lang solved the problem in 2 visits have not had gout since with blood test and medication
About Dr. Thomas Lang, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1457312332
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lang works at
Dr. Lang has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lang.
