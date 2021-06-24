Overview of Dr. Thomas Lang, MD

Dr. Thomas Lang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.



Dr. Lang works at Rhode Island Eye Institute in Providence, RI with other offices in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Blepharitis and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.