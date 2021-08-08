Dr. Thomas Langei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Langei, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Langei, MD is a Dermatologist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Skagit Valley Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Skagit Regional Clinics - Mount Vernon1400 E Kincaid St, Mount Vernon, WA 98274 Directions (360) 814-6565Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mount Vernon2320 Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 Directions (360) 814-3604Monday7:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 7:30pmWednesday7:00am - 7:30pmThursday7:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 7:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Skagit Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It is obvious that Dr. Langie has great technical skills. What is even more impressive is the experience that a patient receives. From being greeted, appoints scheduled, taking you to a procedure room. Everyone is terrific!! His office is the gold standard of the experience every patient dreams of when they go see their Doctor. Many thangs to Dr. Langie and his entire staff!!
About Dr. Thomas Langei, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1528180015
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langei has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langei has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Langei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langei.
