Overview of Dr. Thomas Lazoff, MD

Dr. Thomas Lazoff, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They completed their residency with University Louisville School Of Med



Dr. Lazoff works at Physical Medicine Consultants in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Angola, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.