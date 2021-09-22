Dr. Thomas Levoyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levoyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Levoyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Levoyer, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their residency with Walter Reed Army Med Center|Walter Reed Army Medical Center
Dr. Levoyer works at
Plano4001 W 15th St Ste 425 Bldg 3, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 777-1276
North Texas Oncologic & Complex Surgery Associates - Denison4616 S Us Highway 75, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (972) 212-5544Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
North Texas Oncologic & Complex Surgery Associates - Irving6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 257, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 777-1274
North Texas Oncologic & Complex Surgery Associates - McKinney4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 301, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 957-7476Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Medical City Mckinney
Dr. LeVoyer spent a lot of time explain the findings of the gastroenterologist and the CT Scan. He was very patient in answering all of my questions and gave me a preview of what to expect as “next steps”. We are still awaiting the final pathology report but I feel very comfortable with Dr. LeVoyer managing my care.
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1174513527
- Walter Reed Army Med Center|Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- General Surgery
