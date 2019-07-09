Overview of Dr. Thomas Leavens, MD

Dr. Thomas Leavens, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Leavens works at Fort Worth Office in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.