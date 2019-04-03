Dr. Leddy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Leddy, MD
Dr. Thomas Leddy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Dr. Leddy's Office Locations
Thomas R. Leddy M.d. LLC390 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 732-2662
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very dedicated Doctor. Professional and understanding. Listens to issues you have. Staff is wonderful & dedicated.
About Dr. Thomas Leddy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1689631699
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
