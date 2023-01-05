See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Thomas Lee, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.4 (30)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Lee, MD

Dr. Thomas Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Dr. Lee works at United Physicians Group, LLC in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    United Physicians Group, LLC
    14825 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 365, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 336-2570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(12)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Thomas Lee, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1194779041
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Maricopa Med Center
Medical Education
  • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lee works at United Physicians Group, LLC in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

Dr. Lee has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

