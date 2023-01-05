Dr. Thomas Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Lee, MD
Dr. Thomas Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
United Physicians Group, LLC14825 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 365, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 336-2570
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The entire office is so nice and have really helped me through a tough time. They always call with appointment reminders and set up additional tests and procedures for me - they really put my mind at ease that I am in great hands and being taken care of! Thank you Dr. Lee!
About Dr. Thomas Lee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1194779041
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Med Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.