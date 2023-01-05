Overview of Dr. Thomas Lee, MD

Dr. Thomas Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Lee works at United Physicians Group, LLC in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

