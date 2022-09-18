Overview of Dr. Thomas Lee, MD

Dr. Thomas Lee, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Chilton Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Advanced Vascular Associates in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.