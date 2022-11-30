Overview

Dr. Thomas Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.