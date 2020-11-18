Overview of Dr. Thomas Lee, MD

Dr. Thomas Lee, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Lee works at Sinai Rehabltn Medcn Assocs in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.