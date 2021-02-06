Dr. Thomas Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Lee, MD
Dr. Thomas Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Entaa Care203 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 760-8847
Ear Nose and Throat Asthma and Allergy Care Glen Burnie802 Landmark Dr Ste 119, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 760-8840
ENTAA Care11085 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 101, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 760-8840
ENTAA Care1132 Annapolis Rd Ste 106, Odenton, MD 21113 Directions (410) 760-8840
ENTAA Care14201 Laurel Park Dr Ste 115, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (410) 760-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee was fabulous! After going to both CVS and Rightime Medical Center, who misdiagnosed me, and prescribed me the wrong medication, Dr. Lee was extremely helpful, kind and diligent. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Thomas Lee, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English, German and Korean
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- University of Miami
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.