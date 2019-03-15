Overview of Dr. Thomas Lehman, MD

Dr. Thomas Lehman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Lehman works at OU Health Physicians in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.