Dr. Lehman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Lehman, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Lehman, MD
Dr. Thomas Lehman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Lehman works at
Dr. Lehman's Office Locations
Oklahoma University Physicians825 NE 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-2663
Limited To Official Government Duties On800 Stanton L Young Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-4426Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Went for possible arthritis in my right hand. After a through exam and X-rays I was relieved to find out I didn’t have arthritis. I have an appointment tomorrow for a second examination and an update.
About Dr. Thomas Lehman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1053380139
Education & Certifications
- OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lehman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lehman works at
Dr. Lehman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lehman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.