Overview of Dr. Thomas Leigh, MD

Dr. Thomas Leigh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Leigh works at OBGYN Specialists in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Ovarian Cysts and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.