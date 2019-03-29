See All Neurologists in Philadelphia, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Leist, PHD

Neurology
4.9 (489)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Thomas Leist, PHD

Dr. Thomas Leist, PHD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Leist works at MS Center (Multiple Sclerosis) in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Leist's Office Locations

    MS Center (Multiple Sclerosis)
    900 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 489 ratings
    Patient Ratings (489)
    5 Star
    (441)
    4 Star
    (38)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 29, 2019
    Dr Leist and his Team are the best!
    JOHN H. in Lansdowne, PA — Mar 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Leist, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and German
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1801816681
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Leist, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leist has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leist works at MS Center (Multiple Sclerosis) in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Leist’s profile.

    Dr. Leist has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    489 patients have reviewed Dr. Leist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leist.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.