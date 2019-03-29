Dr. Thomas Leist, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Leist, PHD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
MS Center (Multiple Sclerosis)900 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Leist and his Team are the best!
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
- University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leist has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leist accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leist has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leist speaks French and German.
489 patients have reviewed Dr. Leist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.