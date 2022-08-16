Dr. Lembo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Lembo, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Lembo, DPM
Dr. Thomas Lembo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Dr. Lembo's Office Locations
Coastal Foot Ankle LLC1301 Route 72 W Ste 270, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 597-9595
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
On time. Short waits
About Dr. Thomas Lembo, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Medical Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Muhlenberg
Dr. Lembo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lembo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lembo has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lembo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lembo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lembo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lembo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lembo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.