Dr. Thomas Lembo, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Manahawkin, NJ
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Lembo, DPM

Dr. Thomas Lembo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.

Dr. Lembo works at Coastal Foot & Ankle in Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lembo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Foot Ankle LLC
    1301 Route 72 W Ste 270, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 597-9595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Athlete's Foot
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Athlete's Foot

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Thomas Lembo, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477645844
    Education & Certifications

    • St Barnabas Medical Center
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Muhlenberg
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lembo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lembo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lembo works at Coastal Foot & Ankle in Manahawkin, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Lembo’s profile.

    Dr. Lembo has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lembo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lembo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lembo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lembo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lembo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.