Dr. Thomas Lessaris, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Lessaris works at Novant Health Gilead Road Pediatrics & Internal Medicine in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.