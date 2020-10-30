Dr. Thomas Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Levin, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Levin, MD
Dr. Thomas Levin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Levin's Office Locations
Advocate Heart Institute10837 S Cicero Ave Ste 200, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 636-7575Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Advocate Medical Group - South Holland100 W 162nd St, South Holland, IL 60473 Directions (708) 730-2200
Southwestern Medical Center LLC9831 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60643 Directions (773) 445-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He put me at ease, explained in understandable terms, made accurate diagnosis, recommending a Dr. who could take care of my problem, and left himself open and available for any questions after the visit.
About Dr. Thomas Levin, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1295773414
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
